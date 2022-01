In an attack that started Saturday up till Sunday morning, 12 people have been confirmed killed by bandits in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger State. The co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, told LEADERSHIP that many people were also abducted. He added that scores were injured while houses and cars […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

