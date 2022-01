Nigerians have continued to express shock over the death of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, who was abducted and killed by her teacher, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, in Kano. In interviews with LEADERSHIP, they called on the government to take action and deliver quick justice on the increasing murder of school children. Already, the Kano State government has […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information