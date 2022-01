Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 30-year-old man, Timothy Odeniyi, with fresh human parts. Odeniyi who was arrested for ritual killing and for being in possession of human limbs, was on Monday paraded by the corps alongside other 150 crime suspects at the Corps headquarters in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information