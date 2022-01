Former England midfielder, Frank Lampard, has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month after one win in 13 games. It is Lampard’s first job since he was sacked by Chelsea a year ago with Thomas Tuchel taking his role. “It is a huge […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

