January 30, 2022 was the third anniversary of World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day. Congratulations to all Nigerians and most especially the Federal and State Ministries of Health on this memorable and glorious occasion. The theme for this year was “Achieving Health Equity to End the Neglect of Poverty-related Diseases’’. What are Neglected Tropical Diseases […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information