Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has debunked insinuations that he will be the running mate of former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful for the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar. Wike spoke on Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, during a PDP stakeholders meeting. The governor stated that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information