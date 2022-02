Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant has awarded N10 million scholarship to over 2500 indigent students of Yion clan in Gboko local government area of Benue State to study in various tertiary institutions of their choice in Nigeria. The acting plant director, Engr Mususammy Muragan who disclosed this during the 2022 scholarship award in Gboko explained […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

