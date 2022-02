Comedian and talented content creator, Akpobome Oghenetega better known as OG Tega, has advised Nigerian comedians to grow beyond the shores of Nigeria by collaborating with other comedians across the globe. OG Tega said this while reminiscing on his first international headline performance as a budding comedian eight years ago. Sharing his experience, the comedian […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information