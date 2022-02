Federal government has put in place strong institutions to ensure complete remediation of contaminated 5,354,766 cubic metre of Ogoniland over an area of about 314 acres. At a ministerial briefing in Abuja, the minister of state for environment Sharon Ikeazor said the Ogoni clean-up project might last for a decade. She said the people of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information