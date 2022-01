Members of Olubadan-in-Council have withdrawn the suit challenging the consent judgment which nullified their promotion by the government of Oyo State under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. The development is to pave way for the installation of new Olubadan of Ibadanland. In the letter dated January 30, 2022 and signed by all the eight High […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information