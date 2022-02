Mother of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Mrs Margaret Murray-Bruce is dead. Ben Murray-Bruce, who is the founder of Silverbird Group, once represented Bayelsa East in the Senate between 2015 and 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The businessman cum politician took to his verified social media handles on Tuesday morning to announce […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information