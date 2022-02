The Oyo State governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state, especially the female adherents, on the 2022 World Hijab Day with a further assurance that the present administration in the state will not trample on the religious rights of anyone. Governor Makinde stated this in a statement issued by his […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

