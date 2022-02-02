2023 Presidency: Quit Race, Southern Leaders Tell Atiku, Tambuwal, Saraki, Others





Apparently worried by the body language of northern aspirants towards zoning arrangement for the presidency, leaders of the southern part of the country yesterday implored former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and others to reconsider contesting the 2023 presidential election. Leader of the South and Middle […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information