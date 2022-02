The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has okayed the appointment of Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi as non-executive director of First Bank Holding Plc and chairman of the company to replace Mr. Remi Balalola. CBN director of corporate communications, Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed late on Friday, December 17, 2021, that the Bank had been duly notified of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

