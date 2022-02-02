In A Fight-back, NSCDC Withdraws Security Aides Of Lawmaker Who Wants Agency Scrapped





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has withdrawn its personnel attached to the Member of House of Representatives representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller. NSCDC said the withdrawal of the personnel guarding the federal lawmaker became imperative given the call of duty of national importance. LEADERSHIP, however, learnt that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information