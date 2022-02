A businessman, Mr Mayokun Lawson-Alade, on Tuesday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the bye- election for February 26. Lawson-Alade won the primary election with 305 votes to beat other contestants. The election, which was held at […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

