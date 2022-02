Olatunbosun Victor Olagbami popularly known as Tubrizzy is a Nigerian artiste based in Dallas, United States. Tubrizzy is a fast-rising star and afro-fusion artiste. According to Tubrizzy, music is more than just putting sounds together. Tubrizzy was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria in 1999. He has made some serious pace in a relatively short […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information