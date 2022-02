All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Bassa/Jos North federal constituency by-election held at Lamonde Hotel Appollo crescent Jos has been declared inconclusive. The INEC electoral committee officer Hon Abu Ajiya declared the primary election inconclusive. He said he would contact his office to know the next line of action. Four aspirants contested for the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information