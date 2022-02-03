Bonny Light Hits $91.08/b, As OPEC+ Adjusts Monthly Production By 0.4mbpd





Nigeria’s crude oil grade, Bonny Light, on Wednesday, maintained its positive movement upward, as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC and its allies decided to maintain its monthly production adjustment mechanism of crude oil in the international market. The cartel reconfirmed its decision to adjust upward its monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrel […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

