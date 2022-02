Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has departed Abuja Thursday morning for Accra, Ghana to represent Nigeria at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government deliberating on Thursday on the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea. According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the meeting […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information