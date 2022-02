Hoodlums on Thursday evening, attacked Oranmiyan House, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s campaign office located in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. It was gathered that the suspected political thugs arrived the area in two vehicles which were parked directly opposite the building, facing Akoda/Gbongan road, and fired sporadically into the air. It was further […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

