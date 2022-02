A renowned constitutional lawyer and coordinator, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo (PLO), Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has said that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, does not need an ultimatum to declare interest to contest for office of the President in the 2023 elections. He noted that the rumoured ambition of Osinbajo to become the next […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information