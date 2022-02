No fewer than 25 terrorists fleeing airstrikes of the Nigerian military have drowned in a river located within the Marte axis of the Lake Chad axis in the North-East. According to PRNigeria, the military fighter jets, including Super Tucano belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ‘aggressively’ raided camps of the Islamic State of West […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information