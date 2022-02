Contrary to the 2022 vision prophesied by the leader of INRI Evangel- ical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, that Nigeria will not qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen, insists his team will work hard to qualify for global football showpiece event. Primate Ayodele was quoted to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

