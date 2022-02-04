Only Irresponsible Successor Will Abandon My Programmes – Gov Okowa





BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba Delta State governor lfeanyi Okowa has said that only an irresponsible successor would not continue with his programmes as they are responsible initiatives. The governor stated this yesterday during the graduation of 1,000 youths of the 2020/2021 cycle in the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

