The biography of the immediate-past Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hajiya Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, has been slated for public presentation on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The book, titled ‘Hadizatu U. Mustapha: From Head Girl to Supreme Court’, was written by Dotun Adekanmbi, an accomplished media relations […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

