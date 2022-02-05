AU: Nigeria ‘ll Continue To Push For Justice, Fairness, Inclusiveness – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said Nigeria will continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs. In a sideline meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union (AU) meetings, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

