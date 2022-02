The newly inaugurated Benue State chapter chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Austin Agada, has been tasked on uniting party members and returning the state to the APC in 2023. Congratulating Agada on Saturday, a chieftain of the APC in the state, Philip Agbese, in a statement signed by him, charged the chairman […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information