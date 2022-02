As the country plans to borrow not less than N6 trillion to fund the 2022 budget, analysts have said Nigeria’s debt revenue ratio is most likely to depress to 90 per cent 2022 on the back of heightened electioneering spending. Analysts at Agusto & Co in the January economic newsletter titled “2022 Neutralising Covid, defining […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information