Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is emplacing a 24-hour economy across the three senatorial districts in the State with his spirited execution of the Light-up Edo project, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Adaze Emwanta, as said. According to Emwanta, “The project is an integral part of the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda conceived […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

