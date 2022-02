The presidency has described as wrong perceptions, claims contained in an article titled, “What is Nigeria’s Government For?” by David Piling published by Financial Times newspaper of UK on January 31, 2022. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the caricature of a government sleepwalking into disaster was predictable from a correspondent who […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information