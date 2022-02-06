Mobilizing Financing For Africa’s Accelerated Economic Recovery, Development And Integration





I deeply appreciate this honour and opportunity offered me by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Deputy Chairperson, Commissioners, and the Permanent Representatives Committee. I wish to congratulate His Excellency, President Macky Sall upon his election as the Chairperson of the African Union. Your Excellency, President Macky Sall, you have taken on the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

