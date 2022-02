Nationwide protests have hit Pakistan following this week’s killing of a journalist, Hasnain Shah, Lahore. Apart from the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFJU) hundreds of Electricity, Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) workers held protests across the country over the killing of the journalist and demanded that the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information