Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has dragged an online publisher, Mr Jackson Ude, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over alleged libelous publication. In the suit, filed by his counsel, Taofeek Yahaya, the minister joined the editor of the publication, Pointbanknews, Mr Uduma Mba, as second defendant in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information