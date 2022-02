Bandits have attacked a Catholic parish located in Chawai, Kauru local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday night, and in the process kidnapped the parish priest of St. Monica Catholic Church, Ikulu parish, Rev. Fr Joseph Shekari. A cook in the parish, whose name could not be ascertained, was also killed in the process. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information