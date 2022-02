Sadio Mane’s Senegal have won their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after beating Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on penalties in a thrilling encounter in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday night. Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 editon following a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Egypt. The game remained goalless after 120 minutes of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

