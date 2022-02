Afrobeat singer and serial Grammy Award nominee, Femi Kuti, said that he wants to be cremated when he eventually passes on. The son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who said this during his performance at his New Afrika Shrine on Sunday, added that he did not want to be buried with a loud […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

