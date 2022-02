The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) recovered and restrained cash and assets valued at N166.51 billion from corrupt persons in the last two and half years. The recovery include assets worth N81.23 billion, which were seized and recovered in 2019; N82.57 billion in 2020 and N2.71 billion between January and June […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

