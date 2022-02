Minister of police affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has charged members of the Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) to be transparent to convince Nigerians that their grievances will be given due consideration. The minister, who stated this during the sensitisation campaign on the PPCC activities for the North West held in Sokoto State, said the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information