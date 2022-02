The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has directed Nigerians to use the Tokenisation platform, an alternative platform used for the verification of the National Identity Number (NIN), pending when its NIN Verification Service (NVS) will be up and running. NIMC at the weekend had announced that its NVS was temporarily unavailable due to maintenance by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

