BUA Foods Plc (“the company”) has received commendations from the National Sugar Development Council (“NSDC”) over the level of progress made at its wholly owned subsidiary, LASUCO Sugar Company Limited (“LASUCO”) which sits on 20,000 hectares of arable land in Lafiagi, Kwara State. Over the years, BUA foods has invested heavily in the backward integration […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information