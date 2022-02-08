Defection: APC Hails Court’s Ruling Affirming Matawalle As Zamfara Gov





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed Monday’s Federal High Court judgement affirming Muhammad Bello Matawalle as the Governor of Zamfara State. A statement signed by the national secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, on Tuesday, said the ruling party commended the Judiciary for defending the Constitution and Matawalle’s mandate. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

