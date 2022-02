In a bid to make the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, become a conventional university, the Oyo State governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, is considering a change of name for the popular University. If the state government’s plan sails through, the institution will be known as Ladoke Akintola University (LAU). This was disclosed by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

