The commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registrations earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, has now been postponed to Saturday, February 19, 2022. With the new date, the exercise will now end on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The head, public affairs and protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

