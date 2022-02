Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 58-year-old woman, Mrs Modupe Bello over her alleged involvement in human trafficking and child labour. The NSCDC’s operatives recovered three children in the woman’s custody during a raid on her residence at B5, Cappa street, Bacita, Edu […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

