The recent murder of five-year old Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher and school proprietor in Kano is as horrible and pathetic as it sends jitters down the spine of most with humanity in them. She was a pupil of Nobel Kids Academy in Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of Kano State. According to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information