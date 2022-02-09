Experts Count Losses To Hitches In NIMC’s NIN Verification Service

Experts in the telecommunications industry have lamented the technical hitch experienced by the server of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which affected its National Identity Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) and caused delay for thousands of subscribers nationwide to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards or acquire new lines. Following this development, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
