The Nigerian Army has said its troops neutralised four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the military, however, lost a gallant officer and a soldier in a vehicle accident due to a technical fault. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information