The comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali, yesterday, said officers of the Strike Force Unit intercepted pangolin scales and Elephant tusks worth N3.2bn in Lagos. The Customs CG, who was represented by the outgoing national public relations officer of the Service, Joseph Attah at a press briefing in Lagos, said the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information