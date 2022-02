Although a technocrat of some sort and political leader, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State speaks with the kind of the bluntness of the peasants who are naturally crude and therefore, most often, rude communicators. The real peasants naturally express themselves in the so-called scatological language which is usually bereft of a lot of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

